Restructuring: Jonathan, Dickson, Ijaw leaders urge sincere implementation of APC report

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA— GOVERNOR Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, yesterday led a high powered delegation of Ijaw leaders to former President Goodluck Jonathan to deliberate on the All Progressives Congress ad-hoc committee report on restructuring.

Jonathan, Dickson and other top Ijaw leaders called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the APC to be sincere in the implementation of the recommendations of the party’s ad-hoc committee led by Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State.

The former president and the group said that a holistic and sincere implementation of the recommendations of the report on restructuring would encourage inter- ethnic harmony and development in the country.

Jonathan, in a statement by the Special Adviser to Governor Dickson on Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, said: “I am pleased with the caliber of people who came with the governor to brief me on the issue of the recommendations of the APC committee on restructuring.

“I am also pleased that the APC set up a committee to look into the grey areas to come up with these recommendations. When we were in government, we came up with a confab and several issues were addressed which, if sincerely implemented, will encourage relationship in the country. A sincere implementation of the recommendations on these grey areas will make the country to move forward.”

Speaking also, Dickson said: “As you all can see, this is a high-powered delegation of Ijaw elders and leaders from all the zones from Ijaw nation. I am leading them to meet and consult with our respected leader, the former President and also to brief him on steps we are taking to unify our people to build bridges of understanding and to support all that is right and good across the country.”