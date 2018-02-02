PDP chieftain faults Osinbajo on alleged comment about herdsmen menace

By Gbenga Oke

Pioneer Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Aniete Oko, yesterday flayed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo over his alleged comment on the herdsmen menace across the country, saying the Vice President’s interpretation of the gospel over the herdsmen killings in some parts of Nigeria was unacceptable.

In a statement, he said, “Vice President Osinbajo was quoted to have said Nigerians should not defend themselves against Fulani terrorists when attacked but should pray for them. Is that what the VP is suppossed to say concerning innocent Nigerians? The Vice President who lives in a bubble devoid of realities of our present day Nigeria thinks that spirituality and religious orientation provide sufficient grounds to overlook safety and protection and what constitutes threats to safety and protection of lives and property.

“This attempt to make martyrs of innocent and unwilling citizens suffering untold hardship inflicted by the government poses rather worrying questions on the humanity index of this administration. Are Nigerians to seal their lips, sit foolishly while we wait in prayer for violent death? Who will the Vice President lead when the citizens are wiped out? Who will Pastor Osinbajo preach to if Christians are wiped out? This situation calls for caution.”