Osun APC Youths to hold town hall meetings Feb.

The All Progressives Youth Forum (APYF) in Osun state will, from the 10th to the 24th February, 2017 hold Town Hall Meetings across the state to engage youths of the party to take critical stand on issues affecting the party.

The State Coordinator of the Forum, Comrade Olateju Olorungbebe Adunni, in a press statement to newsmen in Osogbo, the state capital, explained that the meeting is geared towards five key areas of interest to further deepen political participation and fight for basic interests of Youths in the state chapter of the party.

According to him, “The town hall meeting is an opportunity for us- Osun APC Youths to interact intimately with political appointees and party leaders elected on the platform of APC in our locality, to assemble and discuss our basic interests, to vent our grouses/ grievances before party leaders, to proffer solution to internal tension threatening our cohesion and band together irrespective of our “political self-interest” and swing into the activities that will cement our place in the history as the political nucleus of Osun APC.”

The Osun Coordinator of the APYF added that “As youths, we have always complained that we are marginalized and our voices are not heard in spite of our numerical strength which confers electoral advantage on the party “if we are united”. Sadly and consequently, some aggrieved youths resort to anti-party activities, some by virtue of conscience, stand akimbo and grumble silently.”

Comrade Olateju Adunni who said the forum is not an avenue for members of the party to publicise or campaign for their governorship aspirants said the motive is to create a direction for Osun APC Youths.

“We want to make it abundantly clear that the Town Hall Meeting is not a sounding board to drum support or mobilise for governorship ambition of any of the aspirants jockeying to succeed Rauf Aregbesola. In the light of the foregoing, we appeal to our colleagues to drop ‘political self interest’ in speech and conduct during the town hall meeting in the interest of the party.”

He urged members of the forum and the general public to cease the opportunity available to them by the ongoing voter registration across the country to get their voter cards as this was the only way to ensure that the party retains power both in the state of Osun and at the center.