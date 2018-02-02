Obasanjo’s letter, should have been discussed privately – Tinubu

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

A National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu said , yesterday, that instead of the open letter written by the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, to President Mohammadu Buhari, that Obasanjo should have discussed the issues raised privately with Buhari.



Tinubu stated this to newsmen in Owerri, when him (Tinubu) and the pioneer National Chairman of APC, Chief Bisi Akande, visited Governor Rochas Okorocha, at the government House, Owerri.

The APC National leader, was of the view that Obasanjo’s letter was not only an act of politicking but described it as a military conversation.