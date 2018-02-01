Nigerian governors are toothless dogs … – Ishaku

By John Mkom

Jalingo – Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state has said that Nigerian governors who are Chief Security Officers of their states are toothless dogs who can not command the security of the nation.

The governor stated this on Wednesday at the executive chambers of Taraba state government house when he played host to governor Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe state who was in Taraba to condole with Ishaku on the recent killing of Barrister Hosea Ibi, member representing Takum at the Taraba state House of Assembly.

Governor ishaku lamented that if the governors were entrusted with the powers to control the security apparatus such as the army and police, the national security challenges would have been under control.

He lamented that the name Chief Security of states giving to governors without the constitutional right to command the national security agencies was in error.

“If I was in charge of the Army and the Police, I know very well that I would have been in total control of the security challenges in Taraba state”

“The unhappy days are more than the joyful days here in Taraba state, the level of insecurity is growing by the day, ranging from herdsmen/farmers clashes, kidnapping and senseless killings”

“We are getting out of Book Haram into herdsmen attacks, I have come to understand that a group of militias has been instituted to terrorise Nigeria, as a matter of fact, the federal government should tackle the security matter headlong”

Earlier, the governor of Gombe State Alhaji Ibrahim Dankwambo said he was in Taraba to condole with the government and family of the murdered member of the Taraba State House of Assembly, Mr. Hosea Ibi.

He said the visit was necessary because of the peaceful coexistence between Taraba and Gombe state.

Dankwambo said state governors in Nigeria would continue to develop security architecture for protection of lives and properties which he said is the Paramount responsibility of government.

He further call on the citizens of the two States to support their government to enhance good governance.