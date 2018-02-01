Mimiko to speak at Yoruba youth lecture on restructuring today

The immediate past Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko (CON), is to deliver the 2018 Yoruba Youth annual lecture scheduled to hold in Ibadan today February 1, 2018, a statement by his Special Adviser on New Media and Digital Communications, John Paul Akinduro has said.

The former Governor is to speak on the theme ‘National Development, Restructuring and the Yoruba Nation,’ at the lecture scheduled for 10am on Thursday, at the Banquet Hall of the Premier Hotel in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Mimiko, according to the organizers, was selected as the Guest Speaker at this year’s lecture based on his strong commitment to the imperative and sustenance of all-inclusive exemplary and inspiring leadership qualities.

The former Governor, since leaving office in 2017, has been mentoring various youth groups and delivering influential speeches at local and international events using his Ondo’s successful experience as a model of good governance.