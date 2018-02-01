Mesut Ozil signs new long-term Arsenal deal- club

German playmaker Mesut Ozil ended speculation over his future at Arsenal by agreeing a new three-year deal with the Premier League giants on Thursday.

“It’s been one of the most important decisions of my footballing career and that’s why I had to think hard and talk with everyone who’s important to me,” Ozil, 29, posted on his Instagram account.

“Good things take time! In the end I let my heart decide. As I always said, I feel at home here and I’m highly motivated to achieve big things in the next few years.”