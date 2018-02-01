Breaking News
Translate

Mesut Ozil signs new long-term Arsenal deal- club

On 6:42 pmIn News, Sports by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

German playmaker Mesut Ozil ended speculation over his future at Arsenal by agreeing a new three-year deal with the Premier League giants on Thursday.

Ozil

“It’s been one of the most important decisions of my footballing career and that’s why I had to think hard and talk with everyone who’s important to me,” Ozil, 29, posted on his Instagram account.

“Good things take time! In the end I let my heart decide. As I always said, I feel at home here and I’m highly motivated to achieve big things in the next few years.”


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.