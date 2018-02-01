Forgery: EFCC docks company boss, two others

By Abdulwahab Abdulah

A Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja has fixed February 22, 2018 for the trial of the managing Director of a limited liability company and two others alleged to have committed forgery.

The suspects, Tochukwu Iwuoha and Jude Unagha and Sidol Investment Company Limited, were arraigned on a six counts charge bordering on conspiracy and forgery by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, before Justice S. O. Solebo.

According to the charge, Tochukwu Iwuoha and Jude Unagha were specifically alleged to have, sometime in May 2016, forged a document entitled ‘Acknowledgement Form’ purported to have emanated from the Department of Commercial Law, Trade Marks, Patents and Design Registry, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment .

They have since pleaded not guilty to the offences.

Justice Solebo granted bail to the first accused, Tochukwu Iwuoha, in the sum of N2 million with two sureties in like sum.

One of the sureties according to the judge must be a landed property owner within the jurisdiction of the court and sworn to affidavit of means and evidence of two years tax payment.

The court further directed that the title documents submitted must be verified by court Registrar while the accused was ordered not to travel outside the state without the permission of the court.