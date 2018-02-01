FG to realise N120bn from Civil Service Reform — HOSF

By Ike Uche

CALABAR—The Head of the Service of the Federation, HoSF, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, yesterday in Calabar, Cross River State, said that the proposed civil service reform in the Federal Civil Service will save the country between N60 billion and N120 billion in the next three years.

Oyo-Ita made the remark in a presentation at a retreat for Project Management Teams for the implementation of the 2017-2020 Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan, FCSSIP, in Calabar.

She said that the amount will be saved from cleaning the human resource data on Integrated Personnel and Payroll and Information System, IPPIS.

The Head of Service explained that the transformation was expected to cost about N1.6 billion and could reach N40 billion “given the pay reform.”

Oyo-Ita said that in the course of the reform, the skills of no fewer than 25,000 civil servants would be sharpened through what she said will help “revamped core modules,” adding that capacity development and training, talent sourcing and performance management were some of the policy thrusts of the current administration.

Oyo-Ita stated that other areas of focus which would be addressed by the civil service under her watch include staff welfare, culture change, innovation, IPPIS and Civil Service Automation, among many other issues to be dealt with.

She said: “It is important to re-emphasize that the implementation of the strategy is expected to deliver N60-N120 billion savings from cleaning Human Resources data on IPPIS, N2.5 billion annual savings from digiziting content and at least 25,000 civil servants trained through revamped modules.”

According to her, the reforms are aimed at improving staff competencies and skills “through well targeted and funded programmes across all grade levels.”

Speaking further, she said that it will include a more innovative civil service that brings innovation from within and outside the service to improve service delivery.

She noted that the nation’s civil service has lost most of its egg heads and talents to movement for greener pastures, stressing that the current reforms are “home-grown,” and will not be forced down on the country as it was done in the past by either the World Bank or other development partners.

On his part, the Permanent Secretary, Service Policies and Strategies, Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, Mr. Ndubuisi Osuji, maintained that the two-day retreat which was going to help sharpen the skills of permanent secretaries of the federation will feature technical presentations, demonstrations, team building exercise and discussions, among several other issues that will help broaden the horizons of participants.