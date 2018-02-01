Female suicide bombers attack Borno IDPs camp, five dead – SEMA

The Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has said that five persons were killed in the suicide bomb attack at Dalori Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp, Maiduguri on Wednesday.

SEMA also confirmed that 39 others sustained various degrees of injuries in the suicide bomb attack at Dalori IDP camp, Maiduguri.

SEMA’s Chairman, Satomi Ahmad, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Maiduguri.

Satomi said a female suicide bomber infiltrated the IDPs camp and detonated an explosive, killing herself and five other persons, while 39 others were wounded.

He said the second suicide bomber detonated improvised explosive device at the entrance of Dalori residential quarters and blew herself to pieces.

According to him, there is no casualty in the second attack.

The chairman added that those wounded had been taken to the Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri.