Expect moderate dust haze conditions on Friday—NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted moderate dust haze conditions over the central States of the county on Friday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Thursday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 27 to 37 and 10 to 21 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the southern States would experience moderate dust haze conditions with day and night temperatures in the range of 34 to 36 and 17 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

It also predicted hazy conditions with chances of partly cloudy skies over Ijebu Ode, Calabar, Lagos, Warri, Yenegoa, Port Harcourt and Eket in the afternoon and evening hours.

According to NiMet, the Northern States will experience dust haze conditions with localised visibility range of less than1000 metres throughout the forecast period.

“Northern cities are also expected to experience day and night temperatures in the range of 27 to 31 and 11 to 17 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Improved visibility is anticipated over the country with chances of partly cloudy skies over the coastal region in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted. (NAN)