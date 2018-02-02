Breaking: INEC fixes Feb. 10th for re-run election in Katsina Rep. Seat

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has on Friday fixed February 10th for the re-run election for Mashi/Dutsi Federal constituency of the House of Representatives.



INEC Resident Commissioner for Katsina, Alhaji Jibril Zarewa made the disclosure at a press conference in katsina.

It would be recalled that the Election Tribunal sitting in Katsina had ordered a re-run election in fifteen polling units across the federal constituency.

INEC initially held the election into the Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency last year May, which saw the All Progressive Congress, APC candidate, Mansir Ali Mashi emerging winner.

The election result was, however challenged by Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, Nazifi Bello Mashi and the party at the election tribunal which led to the re-run in the fifteen polling units.

The re -run election will take place in nine polling units in Mashi local government area. It inncludes: Tagura Yamma II, Dankada Makau, Agala K/G Bege, Agala Primary School, Guarta K/G Gyarta, Fara II K/G Fara, Tona-Tashar Kalgo, Badauri III KG Mai unguwa and Bula Arewa II Primary school.

While the remaining six polling units were in Dutsi local government and to include: Jiling Daddo KG Mai Ung., Madawa K/G Mai Unguwa, Magami K/G Mai Unguwa, Matsakawa K/G Mai Unguwa, Shifali K/G Galadima and Kaya.

Zalewa said one hundred and thirty ad hoc staff including serving corps members in the state would be used for the re-run election.