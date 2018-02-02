ATTACKS: OPU, SWETT express worry over Fulani herdsmen menace

By Gabriel Olawale

THE Oodua Progressive Union, OPU, has expressed worry over the growing state of insecurity and lawlessness, especially on the menace of the Fulani herdsmen even as it appealed to the Federal Government to find a lasting solution to the recurring issue.

This came as a group of professionals from the South West States, Kogi and Kwara States, South West Think Tank, SWETT, has lampooned the Federal Government over its inability to curb killings by Fulani herdsmen across the country.

In a communiqué issued at the end of its 4th congress held in Ake, Abeokuta, the OPU delegates appealed to Yoruba sons and daughters, both home and in the Diaspora to rally round and support the newly installed Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland in his quest to unite the Yoruba race.

It read: “The Congress is worried about the state of insecurity and lawlessness, especially on the menace of Fulani herdsmen. We appeal to the Federal Government to find a lasting solution to the recurring issue.

“The Congress moves in strong terms of support and clamouring for the restructuring of the country and to allow every federating unit to develop at its own pace, so as to enhance democracy and good governance.

SWETT tasks FG on herdsmen killings

Meanwhile, SWETT, in a statement on Thursday by its spokesman, Chief Femi Davies, said it was saddening that despite the havoc being wreaked by the Fulani herdsmen almost on daily basis, nothing had been done to check their destructive activities.

According to Davies, the failure of the Federal Government to bring to justice the herdsmen leaves the rest of the country with the impression that the lives of cows are more important than those of human beings.

He said: “This government leaves us with no other option other than to believe that because they are Fulani and their own man, President Muhammadu Buhari, is in power, they are untouchable.

“Apart from the human losses, famine could be looming in the country with the burning of farmlands and the refusal of farmers to plant again owing to the fear that the criminal elements operating under the guise of being herdsmen could strike at any time. This can only portend famine if urgent action is not taken and the perpetrators of this heinous crime brought to justice.”