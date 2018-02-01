Airtel holds annual HR week for employees

Leading telecoms operator, Airtel Nigeria, has announced the commencement of its annual HR Week, an initiative at the instance of its Human Resources Division, aimed at fostering reasoned discourse amongst its employees.

The initiative, which kicked off yesterday (31/01/18) at the company’s HQ in Banana Island, Lagos, will run for three days and will feature discussions around Rewards & Performance, Personal Security, Talent & Career Management and 3rd Party Exhibition, among others.

The forum will also create an engaging platform for employees to be more enlightened about the current changes in HR as they come with all their enquiries, suggestions and feedback.

