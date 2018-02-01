2019: CAN denies instigating Christians against voting Muslims

Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has denied instigating Christians to vote for only Christians in the 2019 general elections.

Speaking in an interview with online portal, Premium Times, yesterday, CAN’s National Secretary, Musa Asake, said the association could not have asked Christians to vote only Christians because “it was not the right way to go.”

“Where did they get that one? I don’t know which CAN they are referring to; but for us at the national body, we have not said anything like that because it is not the right way to go,” Asake said.

A group, Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC had in a statement, Tuesday, accused CAN of instigating Christians against voting Muslim politicians, especially President Muhammadu Buhari.

MURIC said in its statement signed by the group’s director, Ishaq Akintola, that Nigeria had done enough harm to itself by failing to uphold the country above religion and ethnic sentiments and called on Christians as well as Muslims to vote according to their consciences.

“Nigeria should be the issue, not primordial sentiments like religion and ethnicity. It is to the glory of our gymnastic religiousity that we are clever devils today. In spite of the proliferation of churches and mosques on our streets, our paradoxical criminality has no equal under the sun,” the group said.