Youths allege neglect of Isoko South in federal appointments

Youths of Isoko nation, Delta State, have expressed dissatisfaction over perceived neglect of Isoko South in federal appointments and urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government to correct the anomaly.

Emmanuel Akpovoka, an Isoko youth leader, who spoke yesterday, in Warri, said: “It is on record that President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC won only in Isoko South LGA with 10,000 votes and failed in the other 24 local governments in Delta State, in the 2015 presidential election, but despite these facts, the APC has failed to reciprocate the contribution of Isoko South to the emergence of the present administration.”

Akpovoka disclosed that Professor Sogolo, Chief Saliba Mukoro and Dr. Isaac, who had been appointed as board “chairmen and members by President Buhari are from Isoko North, and called on President Buhari to consider persons from Isoko South for appointments.”