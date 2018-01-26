Yoruba Youths set to hold mass rally for Buhari

A pan Yoruba youth group, Yoruba Progressive People’s Congress has said it hold a mass rally in support of President Muhammadu Buhari. The youths group said it would not allow anybody soil the good relationship being enjoyed between the Yoruba and President Buhari.

The youths’ group therefore said it plans to hold a nationwide mass rally to show the President that the Yoruba people are solidly behind him.

Addressing journalists in Lagos, Elder Amodu Pelumi, President of the group said Former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s open letter to President Muhammadu is capable of creating friction between President Buhari and his vice president, Yemi Osinbajo who currently is the highest office holder from the Yoruba people.

According to the group, “Whatever his incentives are for writing that statement, we see it as a deliberate attempt to undermine Yoruba leaders that have emerged since Obasanjo left office.

The statement said Obasano’s letter is capable of denying Yoruba leaders positions on the national scene. The group also said that Obasanjo’s letter is capable of bringing down national leaders of Yoruba ancestry to irrelevance so that he can install those who are loyal to him but disloyal to the general interest of the Yoruba nation.

The group said “Obasanjo wants to attract attention to himself to inflate his political value in the southwest ahead of general elections so that he will get patronage from those” who may support his line of thought even with money.

Pelumi also said in the statement that Chief Obasanjo’s criticism of the economic sector is a direct attack on the Vice President whom he said handles that portfolio.

He said Chief Obasanjo’s outburst points to a claim that he may not be totally at peace with the fact that ” the quality of leadership Professor Osinbajo is providing places him on trajectory to becoming the Awolowo of our time.” The statement said this reality “ is a medicine too bitter for him to swallow. It does not help that he hates Awolowo, the Vice President’s mentor with all his life-blood.”

The group therefore said that the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, is representing the Yoruba interest superlatively.