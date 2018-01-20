Xenophobia: Mob destroys 4 Nigerian shops, houses in S/Africa-Union

The Nigerian Community in South Africa said on Saturday that a mob destroyed four shops and several houses belonging to their members at Krugersdorp, near Johannesburg.

Mr Cyril James, the Ward Chairman of the Nigerian Union in the area, told newsmen on the telephone from Johannesburg, South Africa that the attacks began on Jan. 18.

James said that the mob alleged that a Nigerian abducted a South African girl and raped her.

“ The South Africans attacked our homes and shops, destroyed all we have. Many Nigerians suffered severe injuries during the attack. We have left our homes for safety because they (South Africans) are regrouping to attack us again,” he said.

James urged the Nigerian mission to urgently intervene before the mob kills a Nigerian.

According to him, the safety of Nigerians in Krugersdorp is no more guaranteed because there is no help.

Mr Adetola Olubajo, President of the union, said that the situation in the area was bad.

“ I can confirm that Nigerians in the area have been attacked. I am amazed and emotionally down as calls from panicked Nigerians flooded my phone from various Provinces.

“ The South African government needs to be engaged at the highest level to avoid further loss of lives and property of our citizens,” he said.

Olubajo said that two Nigerians had been killed in South Africa in Rustenburg and Durban since the attacks began.

“ Two Nigerians have been killed, many displaced and injured in fresh Xenophobic attacks and extra-judicial killing,” he said.

Two weeks ago, more than five Nigerian owned shops and houses were burnt at Rustenburg, North West Province by Taxi Drivers.

The drivers alleged that Nigerians sold drugs to a gang that attacked their members and that a Nigerian abducted and raped a 16-year old South African girl.

The union denied the allegations. “ After our investigation, no Nigerian has been arrested for the rape or drug offence. The allegations are false and spurious, “ the union said.

