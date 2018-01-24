What did Obasanjo say about Buhari that El-Rufai has not said before? – Reno

Number one bestselling author and former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has reacted to the recent letter sent to President Muhammadu Buhari by the former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

Pastor Omokri, in his reaction, said that there is nothing Chief Obasanjo has said to President Buhari that the Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai has not said before.

Omokri said this while responding to a twitter user he claimed is the son of the Kaduna Governor.

The twitter user, Bashir El-Rufai, with handle, @BashirElRufai, had tweeted to Pastor Omokri saying, “Once again, Obasanjo’s Messiah Complex manifests itself. The only Saint in Nigeria.”

This was after the bestselling author reacted to Chief Obasanjo’s letter saying, “Those who campaign for a 2nd term for Buhari in the midst of unprecedented backwardness he has caused in Nigeria may end up like the foolish fly that follows the trash into the incinerator to be burnt. If his wife and daughter abandon him on Twitter, who are you to support him?”

He had also tweeted saying, “I heard that Obasanjo’s letter has caused serious confusion in Aso Rock that Buhari is planning to release Chibok BOYS to distract the Nigerian people this time around and stop the #RedCard he has been given by the people.”

“How wont Buhari fail when he surrounds himself with expired products like Sagay and Tam David West? Look at his cabinet? A French degree holder as agric minister! A polytechnic product in a sensitive ministry like finance. I’ve heard of ‘born to rule’, but Buhari was born to fail.”

But the twitter user claimed to be that of the Kaduna state’s Governor’s son Bashir El-Rufai did not find the tweet from Pastor Omokri friendly.

But in response to the tweet from Bashir El-Rufai, Pastor Omokri said, “Look at the son of @elrufai insulting President Obasanjo! Like father like son. If @elrufai, his ill brought up snake of a father, can insult GEJ when he was praying, can we expect better from the son? Yet ElRufai complains about youths insulting him!”

Omokri also made the following tweets:

“Buhari should not listen to that snake/sycophant @Elrufai who wants to use him to retain power. He should listen to his wife and daughter. Listen to Obasanjo. He should listen to Nigerians and return to Daura. If he likes, he can take El-Rufai with him and make him his house boy!”

“Those attacking Obasanjo for his letter should note that Obasanjo is a National Treasure while Buhari is a National Mistake. That a butterfly and a bird both fly doesn’t make both of them birds. Obj is a leader. Buhari is a lidder. He doesn’t lead Nigeria. He is a lid on Nigeria!”

“That Obasanjo letter really affected the @Elrufai family. His son insulted both Obasanjo and I. I never knew his son’s temper is as short as his father’s height. What did Obj say about Buhari that the serial betrayer and Buhari’s house boy, El-Rufai, has not said before?”

“El-Rufai’s son should not think that I am in the same class as his dad. I am loyal. I am not a political prostitute like his father. I fear God. I have never been accused of consulting marabouts to further my political future! I won’t bootlick a Buhari I once insulted for power!”

“This tweet is almost prophetic. Less than 24 hours after I revealed their likely strategy, the @NGRPresident has today announced a sudden new TV program to promote Buhari’s legacy to be shown on all NTA stations. I saw it coming after Obi’s letter”

“The below is from a statement released by President Buhari on March 4, 2015. Former President Obasanjo is a courageous patriot and statesman who tells truth to power when he is convinced leaders are going wrong, APC presidential candidate retired Gen. Muhammadu Buhari has said.”