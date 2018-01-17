We’ve sold 2m pencils, says A-Ibom Govt

By Harris-Okon Emmanuel

UYO—NO fewer than two million high-quality pencils have been sold by the Akwa Ibom State Government, since the commencement of pencils’ production in the state a year ago, Special Adviser to the Akwa Ibom State Governor on Technical Matters and Due Process, Mr. Ufot Ebong, has said.

Ebong noted that the pencils are not only being supplied to the Nigerian markets, but to other parts of the African continent, especially to West and East African countries.

The SA who doubles as the Coordinator of Akwa Ibom Employment and Enterprise scheme, AKEES, stated that the high-quality pencils and toothpicks being distributed in Nigeria’s markets were products of the Akwa Ibom Enterprises and Scheme and many people can hardly recognise the products as they were not labelled.

He disclosed that the National Council of Arts has certified pencils produced in the state as the best and blamed the drop in production of pencils and toothpicks in the state on the inability to meet with the task of paying of salaries by the management of the cottage industries.

He said, “I have testimonials to prove that people love the product. Your wards and indeed Nigerians may be using AKEES pencils without knowing.

“We have sold more than two million pencils and they are selling. Nigerians are buying the pencils without knowing because of the sleeves. Only one sleeve out of the 150 sleeves that we ordered, had AKEES written on it.”