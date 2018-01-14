We’ll continue to prioritise welfare of ex-service men, families – Ambode

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Sunday said the State Government will continue to give top priority to the welfare of ex-service men as well as their families, particularly the orphans of fallen gallant men and women.



Governor Ambode, who spoke at the Thanksgiving Service to commemorate this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day, held at the Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, said his administration will continue to set the standard and be a model for the promotion of the welfare of ex-service men so as to add immense value to their lives.

“The government and people of Lagos State will continue to appreciate the sacrifice of our compatriots who laid down their lives to preserve the unity and territorial integrity of our country. We will also not forget those who suffered physical injuries which have become a constant reminder of the pains suffered in the battle field. We also identify with the families left behind by the fallen heroes.

“Their needs will continue to be prioritized as we continue to add immense value to their lives. Our Legionnaires will continue to be treasured partners in our drive for a greater Lagos, where peace, prosperity and sustainable development remain the benchmark and minimum standard for good governance,” Governor Ambode said.

The Governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Mr Oluseye Oladejo, also charged Nigerians to see the celebration not just as a time to pray for the repose of the souls of the dead and for an enduring peace and unity, but also seize the occasion as a time to renew faith and draw strength and inspiration from our diversity to build a nation that can truly be a pride for the black race.

He, however, expressed displeasure with the fact that despite efforts by fallen heroes, Nigeria was still grappling with challenges of insecurity which has continued to claim the lives of valiant soldiers, members of other security agencies as well as those of innocent civilians.

“While some have suffered partial and permanent disability, several others, especially civilians, have been displaced from their homes and deprived of the means of their livelihood. In the face of this challenge, we must not relent, but continue to show resilience. We must continue to pray for divine intervention as we work hard to promote peace amongst all people in our communities,” the Governor said.

Also speaking, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Mrs. Toyin Awoseyi, thanked Governor Ambode for his continuous support for the welfare and wellbeing of members of the Armed Forces.

She urged widows of fallen heroes not to despair, but take solace in the fact that the freedom the nation enjoys today was through the deprivation of some homes of their loved ones.

“May God continue to be your strength, your shield and comforter. You are not alone as the administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode will continue to make efforts to support you and your families. The sacrifice of our heroes who paid the supreme price while protecting our cherished sovereignty will continue to be remembered and deeply appreciated,” Awoseyi said.