By Nwafor Sunday

The wife of Late Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, was on Sunday awarded Grand Patroness of Ifeanyi Ubah Football Club.

Report from APGA Voice, has it that Chief. Sir. (Dr) Victor Umeh, the former APGA national chairman and an aspirant for the forthcoming Anambra Central Senatorial election Slated on the 13th of January presented the award.

Bianca Ojukwu warmly received the award and thanked Ifeanyi Ubah, the entire club for an honor given to her.