VAIDS: Tax Whistle Blower set to expose defaulters – Elamah, JTB boss

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

Barely two months to the end of the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS), the Executive Secretary of the Joint Tax Board, Mr. Oseni Elamah, says the Federal Government is set to establish Tax Whistle Blower and warns that the tax authorities won’t respect political connections. Defaulters who fail to take advantage of the scheme, he insistes, would face sanctions, including criminal prosecution.

Tax laws are easily beaten by people with political connections. What has the experience been?

That might just be the perception that the rich are the most powerful. But in Nigeria, we are about 180million, but corporate bodies and individuals that pay tax is just about 14million.

The bank verification exercise has shown that over 30.5million have accounts, which means that they are economically active and vibrant to have money to put in their accounts.

The National Identity Management Commission database shows about 22million Nigerians. You find out that those who currently pay tax are negligible few out of the working population.

Today we believe that about 52 million Nigerians are gainfully employed in one form or the other but those you know are only those in the formal sector.

In Edo State, there was nobody that was not subject to tax.

So I don’t know of any Nigerian that is above the law such that he should not pay tax. If there is, I think members of the noble profession, the press should sensitize the public.

But the difficulty we have always had is that we do not have a clear way of identifying who should be paying what.

I remember we had a similar event in Abuja and I jokingly asked journalists that were talking to me if they had their Tax Identification Numbers (TIN) and that is the first evidence to show that you are even in the tax net before we begin to talk of whether you have Tax Clearance or not.

Some of you work and earn income and you tell us that your employer deducts your money but since you are the watch dog of the society, why don’t you start with yourself and demand your Tax Clearance?

So we want to hear from the members of the press if wealthy and powerful individuals that are not subject to it. In fact we are creating a window with the programme- Tax Whistle Blower- those who are not tax compliant, give us the information.

But what we are telling members of the public is that the tax man knows you beyond what you know about yourself now, we have all the information but we just want you to take advantage of the VAIDS window. After March 31, 2018, we will begin to serve letters to tell them, ‘You, this is who you are, this is your life.’ So those hidden assets and income you thought you have kept somewhere, we will bring them out.

But that is the confidential information we are not going to share with the public and we will use it to bring people into the tax net to ensure that everybody pays what he ought to pay to government.

How much are you expecting to generate from the VAIDS?

From this exercise and other similar exercises we are doing to ensure that we have a reliable database, we expect that, at the end of this exercise, we should have not less than 40million Nigerians in the tax net.

And given the amount of assets and income we see, the Federal Inland Revenue just declared it collected tax of 4.02trillion which is over what was collected in 2016. In this year’s budget, they are expecting 6.4trillion.

From this exercise, we expect that $1billion, which translates to about 320billion, will come in at the federal level; at the state level, the figures are just telling you that there is so much possibility out there.

We believe that there are states that can generate enough IGR to sustain themselves outside the allocation from the federation account. When we make available the figures of last year, you will be able to have an insight as to what we are looking at this year and in years ahead.

So I believe that there is a lot to come in, in terms of the number of those that will come into the tax net. If we get something from 14million to about 40million, even if every person is paying N1,000 per annum, you can imagine the kind of money that will come up as revenue, this is non-oil revenue.

In most of the suburbs, you will see that we do our roads ourselves, we have generators set because of the erratic supply of power; do you think that this is not a justification for people not to pay tax?

In the place where you are, you don’t think the government is providing enough security, right? But is that a justification for you to take arms and state committing crime?

That you do not have roads or water and you are citizens who have rights, who put the government in place? So have you exercised your right of who does what?

So what we are saying as revenue administrator is that having put a government in place to exercise authority under law, we are also under law to ensure that you make your own contribution by paying your tax.

So having paid your tax, now there is a social contract between the governed and the government; how do you now demand for accountability having taken ownership of that; you can now ask this question.

If you don’t pay your tax, even your right as a citizen is compromised. So if you pay tax, then you can now ask the question because you put those who are there in government.

It is not for us tax as administrators to give you reasons why it didn’t happen, we are just playing our own role of ensuring that we do what we are meant to the under the law.