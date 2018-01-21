US educationists score Nigerian youths high

By Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

Some American educationists have said, with the interaction they had with Nigerian youths, there was every assurance that the country will produce leaders of impeccable character in future.

Led by Professors Geri Von Grey, Peggy McCormic and Mary Lindell, from Bethel University, Minnesota, Minneapolis,US, the team said its visit to Bethel American International School, Fiditi, Oyo State was to observe, train and grade the school’s activities.

Yearly, faculty members from the American university, visit their affiliated school in Nigeria to observe students and teachers and the environment.

The observation, they said, would enable them train the teachers and students.