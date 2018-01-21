Breaking News
US educationists score Nigerian youths high

By Nwafor Polycarp

By Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

Some  American educationists have said, with the interaction they had with Nigerian youths, there was every assurance that the country will produce leaders of impeccable character in future.

Led by Professors Geri Von Grey, Peggy McCormic and Mary Lindell, from  Bethel University, Minnesota, Minneapolis,US, the team said its visit  to Bethel American International School, Fiditi, Oyo State was to observe, train and grade the school’s activities.

Yearly, faculty members from the American university, visit their affiliated school in Nigeria to   observe students and teachers and  the environment.

The observation, they said, would enable them train the teachers and students.


