Ugwuanyi commissions Army barracks road

ENUGU—GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has commissioned the entrance road constructed in the 103 Battalion Barracks, Nigerian Army, Awkunanaw, Enugu by the Enugu State Government in support of the military.

It would be recalled that the governor when he visited the Barracks in late November last year to assess the road, which was then in a deplorable condition, promised to assist the military with the construction.

Commissioning the road, which was constructed in less than two months, Gov. Ugwuanyi stated that the decision was in line with the tradition of mutual understanding, cooperation and assistance his administration and the 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu have maintained as well as “our resolve to extend development to all corners of the state.”