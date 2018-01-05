Ugwuanyi to build police intervention camp at Nkpologwu

By Chinenyeh Ozor

ENUGU—BARELY two years after the Nimbo massacre by herdsmen, Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has concluded plans to build a police intervention division at Nkpologwu camp in Uzo- Uwani local government area of the state

Speaking to newsmen yesterday, Senator Chuka Utazi, representing Enugu North Senatorial District in the National Assembly said the intervention police division was earlier approved by the former Inspector General of Police, IGP, Solomon Arase when he visited Nimbo over the Fulani herdsmen barbaric attack and killing of innocent citizens of the community.

“The project which was an intervention police station after the herdsmen attack on the people of Ukpabi/Nimbo in 2016 was approved by the former Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Solomon Arase but could not take off as the present IGP said there was no fund to embark on the project” he said

The senator commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for showing interest in a Federal Government project aimed at addressing insecurity in his state.

Utazi said that the governor strongly promised to carry out the project which was captured in the 2018 budget , adding that the governor has always shown interest in matters of security of lives and property.

“For us in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area, the governor has given us support during the herdsmen attack on Ukpabi/ Nimbo community and followed it up in the fight against herdsmen by promising to build the Intervention Divisional Police Station at Nkpologu camp,” he said.

“This is to make sure that we don’t have a repeat of the bloodbath we had two years ago. Uzo- Uwani LGA is vast and would require three police divisions as it has boarder with Benue, Kogi and Anambra states” he said.

“The governor spoke to me in a telephone chat and assured the project would be in phases and will kick off after the budget presentation in the state, pointing out that the cost of the project runs into several millions of Naira and that was why the governor has to take it in stages” he noted.

Utazi said that Governor Ugwuanyi has shown commitment in some parts of the state that has suffered negligence under past administrations.

“the governor has assured the people of my constituency that the project would be completed. This project is very important to us, this is why the governor has agreed to carry out the project that will address the security needs of the area”, he said.

The senate Committee Chairman on Anti Corruption expressed confidence that the project, when completed will stem the tide of insecurity in Nkpologwu, Ukpabi/ Nimbo, Nrobo, Ugbene-Ajima, Uvuru and Opanda communities among other communities.

He called on youths to desist from crime and other social vices and embrace peace to follow the pragmatic infrastructural development of governor Ugwuanyi which is second to none in the state.

The 2018 is a year of hope and abundant blessings if youths can eschew violent behaviours and engage in skill acquisition for the good of the society