Udeogaranya to Buhari: Release El Zak-Zaky, Dasuki

By Providence Emmanuel

LAGOS—DUE to the level of divisions and hatred among Nigerians at the moment , a chieftain of All Progressives Congress and presidential aspirant of the party in 2019, Chief Charles Udeogaranya yesterday made a case for ushering in an era of love, peace and nationalism among the component people of the federation by requesting for the pardon of all political prisoners.

Speaking with Vanguard in Lagos, he said: “With the level of divisions in the country, no administration can make a meaningful progress without refocusing Nigerians to their national mandate. When a peaceful environment is achieved, progress would be imminent.

“This offer of grace does not in anyway suggest that government shall be weak in combating corruption and lawlessness but rather, would usher in a fresh start necessary by having all work together without acrimony in building a better Nigeria for all Nigerians.”

Udeogaranya expressed optimism that when he emerges president in 2019, all political prisoners shall be freed.