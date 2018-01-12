Breaking News
Udeogaranya to Buhari: Release El Zak-Zaky, Dasuki

Emmanuel Okogba

LAGOS—DUE to the level of divisions and hatred among Nigerians at the moment , a  chieftain of All Progressives Congress and presidential aspirant of the party in 2019, Chief  Charles Udeogaranya yesterday made a case for  ushering  in an era of love, peace and nationalism   among the component people of the federation by requesting for the pardon  of all political prisoners.

Speaking with Vanguard in Lagos, he said: “With the level of divisions in the country,   no administration can make a meaningful progress without refocusing Nigerians to their national mandate. When  a peaceful environment  is achieved,   progress would be imminent.

“This offer of grace does not in anyway suggest that government shall be weak in combating corruption and lawlessness   but   rather, would usher in a fresh start necessary by  having all work together  without acrimony in building a better Nigeria for all Nigerians.”

Udeogaranya expressed optimism that when he emerges president in 2019, all political prisoners shall be freed.

 


