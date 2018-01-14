Two American clerics bag chieftaincy titles in Delta

By Perez Brisibe

TWO American clerics, Bishop Shirley Stanfill and Pastor Timothy Stanfill, were among 15 persons conferred with chieftaincy titles by the Okobaro of Ughivwen Kingdom, Delta State, HRM Matthew Ediri Egbi, for contributing to the development of the kingdom.

The occasion was part of the activities to mark the 6th coronation anniversary of the monarch which also witnessed an inter-primary school quiz competition, novelty football match, lecture and cultural display.

The monarch, in his address to his subjects, warned against intimidation of contractors by locals from the area under the guise of “deve” which he described as alien to the kingdom, adding that the community should assist contractors to finish projects sited in the community.

Making a case for the sitting of a modular refinery in the area, he said: “I strongly believe that the sitting of a modular refinery and its attendant servicing companies will definitely positively impact Ughievwen kingdom and its environs.

“The natural gas deposit in Ughievwen kingdom I am aware has not been fully harnessed and we as a people cannot afford to catch it on the global trend of wooing investors to our kingdom which is conflict free and low in crime with a massive work force.

“I also will not fail to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing an Ughievwen son, Engr. Francis Efeduma as an Ambassador, and Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for appointing sons and daughters of the kingdom into his cabinet.”