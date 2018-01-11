Troops arrest gun runner, arms manufacturer in Nasarawa

By: Kingsley Omonobi-Abuja.

The Nigerian Army disclosed on Thursday that its troops on internal security operations at Akwanga highway Nasarawa State on Wednesday arrested a suspected gun runner, Mohammed Bello, with the fabricated guns in an Opel Vectra Saloon Car heading to Saminaka to link up with his gang leader Damina Saminaka.



A statement from Army headquarters noted that “During preliminary interrogation the suspect claimed to purchase the weapons for N30, 000.00k from a blacksmith gun fabricator named Dan Asabe Audu, who reside in Angbo Village, Wamba Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

“Determined to get to the root of the matter, the troops further went to the village where they found out that indeed Dan Asabe Audu has been in the business of illegal arms manufacturing for criminals for quite some time.

“They found a complete arms factory with equipment and the products at various stages of production.

“Specifically, the troops recovered 3 completely locally fabricated guns, 20 locally fabricated guns at various stages of production, 7 units of 9mm empty cases, one 9mm blank ammunition, 2 drilling machine, 1 power generating set and 3 mobile telephone handsets.

“The suspects would soon be handed over to the relevant security agency for further investigation and prosecution.

“The public is kindly requested to provide useful information that will assist the military and security agencies in apprehending such criminals to make our society safe.

Similarly, troops of 174 Battalion, 9 Brigade Nigerian Army, on Tuesday 10th January 2018 arrested one Mr. Pascal Philip who goes about impersonating soldiers and molesting hapless and unsuspecting civilians at Isawo area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

A statement signed by Brigadier General Sani Usman, Director, Army Public Relations said, “The Suspect who was arrested while molesting innocent civilians in Isawo falsely claimed to be personnel of 174 Battalion, Nigerian Army.

“He was arrested dressed in camouflage T-shirt molesting, extorting and intimidating law abiding civilians in the area.

“The suspect is currently undergoing further interrogation and would soon be handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

“The general public could help security agencies by reporting such persons parading themselves as military personnel and molesting innocent civilians to relevant military units and formations.”