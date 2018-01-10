Treat rampaging herdsmen as terrorists, PFN tells FG

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—PRESIENT of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Rev. Felix Omobude, has called on the Federal Government to wake up to its responsibilities by treating herdsmen that have been killing innocent Nigerians across the country as terrorists.

He also advised the government to fight them with the same zeal it was using against Boko Haram insurgents and bring them to justice immediately.

Omobude, in a statement in Benin City, Edo State, while reacting to the massacre of innocent Nigerians in Benue and Kaduna States recently, said that the killings in the states had become one too many

He said that PFN was greatly disturbed by the constant killing of Nigerians by rampaging herdsmen and urged the Federal Government to tackle the nagging problem decisively by bringing the perpetrators to justice.

He said, “The PFN is deeply concerned at the lackluster approach of security agencies in bringing the frequent killings to an end. PFN believes it is time our security forces perform their primary duty of protecting the lives and properties.

“Government at various levels should stop paying lip service to tackling the atrocities committed by these herdsmen, suspected to be of Fulani extraction, nationwide. This decimation of communities with destruction of lives and property must stop. It must be stated now and clear that it is in our collective interest to maintain peace as no group has a monopoly of violence.”

The PFN called on the Federal Government to act fast in stopping the perpetuators of these crimes across the country and bring them to book.

“PFN however, calls on all well-meaning Nigerians to continue to exercise restraint even in the face of provocative and unwholesome activities of armed herdsmen and keep praying for peace and unity of Nigeria,” he advised.