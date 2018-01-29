Top quotes from Grammys: Forget Oprah. What about Jay-Z for president

R&B crooner Bruno Mars was the surprise big winner Sunday at the 60th Grammy Awards, the music industry’s biggest night of the year, with six awards overall.



Rapper Kendrick Lamar had the second largest haul of the night with five Grammys.

Here are some memorable quotes from the gala, hosted by late night funnyman James Corden at Madison Square Garden in New York:

– Time’s up –

“Let’s work together, women and men, as a united music industry committed to creating more safe work environments, equal pay, and access for all women.”

— Singer Janelle Monae, introducing Kesha, who delivered a searing performance of “Praying,” her song about her drawn-out legal battle with producer Dr Luke

– Stronger –

“Oh, but after everything you’ve done / I can thank you for how strong I have become.”

— Kesha, performing the song about Dr Luke, who she says sexually, physically and mentally abused her, claims he denies

– Forget Oprah. What about Jay-Z? –

“Jay for president.”

— Kendrick Lamar, hailing his fellow nominee Jay-Z and hinting the rap mogul — a longtime critic of President Donald Trump — should consider an outside run in 2020

– New career for Hillary? –

“The Grammy is in the bag.”

— Hillary Clinton to Grammys host James Corden, after she trolled Trump by reading an excerpt of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” in a fake audition for the spoken word version of the explosive book. Cher and Snoop Dogg were also part of the taped comedy sketch.

– 24K praise –

“You are the reasons I’m in the studio pulling my hair out because I know you will only come with the top-shelf artistry and music, and thank you for blessing the world with your music. I mean that.

— Bruno Mars, the big winner of the night, praising fellow nominees Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Lorde and Childish Gambino as he accepted the Album of the Year prize

– Dreamers –

“Tonight, in this room full of music’s dreamers, we remember that this country was built by dreamers, for dreamers, chasing the American dream. (…) just like dreams, these kids can’t be forgotten and are worth fighting for.”

— Singer Camila Cabello, herself a Cuban-Mexican immigrant born in Havana, delivering a message to Trump and Congress on immigration reform and the fate of the so-called “Dreamers” who came to the United States as children

– No more speeches in the shower –

“I’ve been pretend-winning Grammys since I was a kid in my shower. (…) You are the reason I don’t have to win Grammys in my shower any more.”

— Canadian singer-songwriter Alessia Cara, thanking her fans as she accepted the Grammy for Best New Artist

– Shoutout to strong women –

“Stand tall and crush all predators under the weight of your heart that is full of the love they will never take away from you.”

— Rapper Logic, making a statement in the middle of suicide prevention anthem “1-800-273-8255,” which he performed with Alessia Cara and Khalid