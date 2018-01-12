Tonto Dikeh goes spiritual on social media again!

By Benjamin Njoku

For Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, it’s time to go spiritual and the actress is leaving no stone unturned as she begins the new season by affecting her fans with her new found love in Christ. The actress, who severally made it clear on social media that she’s for the Lord and nothing can change her resolution took to her Instagram page yesterday to share a sermon on “An Entirely New Life,” quoting copiously from the Holy book.

According to the sermon, “If any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new (2 Corinthians 5:17).* The term “born again” isn’t a religious cliché, which connotes turning over a new leaf. When you ask some Christians how they know they’re born again, some would reply, “I know I’m born again, because the bad things I used to do, I do them no more. I’ve changed my ways, and now, I behave differently.” Being born again is much more than that. What you receive when you’re born again is an entirely new life. There’s no such thing as “The bad things I used to do, I do them no more,” because the person who did those things is dead. He doesn’t exist any more.”It continued, “When you received Christ into your life, something actually happened: your spirit was recreated. You were born of the Word of God and of the Spirit of God.”

You now have the life, nature and character of God. And when a man has the life, nature and character of God, he can only live like God. So, being born again is actually receiving the God-nature; becoming an associate of the God-kind.”

In her earlier post, Tonto Dikeh expressed the importance of praising God with her fans.

“When I worship my God I do that selflessly,I do that knowing that No man can do what he can and has done in my life..,”she wrote. Recall that some time ago, the controversial actress shared a video of herself deep in spiritual thanking and praising God, while she spoke in tongues. It’s possible the actress will soon join the likes of Eucheria Anunobi, Zack Orji, Ndidi Obi, Pat Attah, Liz Benson

among other Nollywood actors who are now pastors and Evangelists to win souls for Christ.