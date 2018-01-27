Tinubu for burial Tuesday, January 30

Organisers of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon locked up their offices at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Friday as a mark of respect for departed former Lagos State Sports Council chairman Deji Tinubu.

Mr. Tinubu slumped and died while playing football at Epe last Thursday. The Access Bank/Lagos City Marathon general manger, Yusuf Alli said they were jolted by the shock news of Tinubu’s passing, he was the first chairman of the organising committee for the Marathon.

Before his demise he was Special Adviser to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Commerce and Industry. Tinubu and his wife Yemisi worshipped at the City of David Church, Victoria Island.

According to the burial arrangement released by his family, Service of Songs would hold at RCCG, City of David, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday , 29th January 2018 at 5.00pm.

The Lying-in-State is at RCCG, City of David , Victoria Island, Lagos on Tuesday, 30th January 2018 at 9.30am, while the funeral Service holds at RCCG,City of David, Victoria Island, Lagos on Tuesday, 30th January 2018 at 10.00am.

Interment follows immediately after at Vaults & Gardens, Ikoyi, Lagos.