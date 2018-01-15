With time Rangers will come out strong — Ogunbote

It was a debut to forget for Coach Gbenga Ogunbote as Rangers handler. The result, though thoroughly deserved by the home team, was not fair to the Coal City outfit as they put up a strong challenge that came to nought.

Ogunbote took things with a psychological calmness that can only be seen in good sportsmen.

“The issue is this is the first match of the season. We will go back home and make amends. Some of my players were playing together for the first time. They need time to blend.

“It’s a question of time, we will get it right,” Ogunbote said.

The former Enyimba of Aba handler said with time, the newly acquired players will blend with the old and the team will surely get better as the season progresses.

“We need to step up and we will see what happens in the next few games.”