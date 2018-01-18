Thousands storm P-Harcourt Govt House, endorse Wike for re-election

By Davies Iheamnachor

No fewer than 15,000 non-indigenes living and doing business in Rivers State, yesterday, endorsed the Rivers State governor, Mr Nyesom Wike, for a second term.

This came as Wike urged Nigerians irrespective of their linguistic and religious affiliations, to use their voter cards to sack the non-performing All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government in 2019.

The non-indigenes, under the platform of Non-indigenes Without Borders, trooped to Government House, Port Harcourt, where they declared their unalloyed support for Wike, come 2019.

Spokesman of the Igbo Community in Rivers State, Chief Emeka Vitalis, said that the Igbos will vote en-masse for Wike because his development projects have helped their businesses to grow.

The visit was like a carnival as different ethnic groups displayed their cultural dances and attires.

The non-indigenes stated that their support for Wike stemmed from his outstanding developmental strides which have improved their standard of living.

Responding, Wike assured the non-indigenes that he will continue to deliver quality projects and programmes that will improve the lives of residents of the state.

In his remarks, Alhaji Omotayo of the Yoruba Community and Henry Iyoha of the Edo/Delta Community in Rivers State said their endorsements of Wike stems from commitment to the welfare of all residents of the state.

The Bayelsa community in Rivers, represented by Agbai Tom, the Akwa Ibom/Cross River State community in Rivers State led by Obong Godwin Inyang and the Muslim community in the state led by Hajia Mariam also announced their respective endorsements for the re-election of Governor Wike.

Spokesman of the Hausa Community, Alhaji Maisundu said the Hausa Community will mobilise votes for Wike in 2019 because he is a de-tribalised leader.

Commissioner of Special Duties, Emeka Onowu who is a non-indigene noted that Governor Wike has been a father to the non-indigenes, carrying them along as he develops the State.

