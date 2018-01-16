Swipha pledges to improve pharmaceutical sector

By Oluwaseyi Adeshina

Management of Swiss Pharma Nigeria Limited, Swipha has expressed their commitment to revitalizing and turning the company into a leading player in the pharmaceutical sector in terms of quality, code of conduct and partnership with HCP’s.

Towards achieving these goals, the company has set in motion a restructuring process focusing on innovation, staff training, new and compliant processes and business practices in order to offer a large range of efficient products of quality to patients in the country and the West African sub-region.

As part of efforts to further reposition Swipha to meet global standards, the new management is introducing fresh ideas to improve on the welfare of staff as well as new corporate policies, to attract and retain talented and motivated staff at every level.

A first move from the Management is to reshape the functions of its field force in line with global standards to exceed the expectations of her esteemed customers.

Swipha strongly believes in Nigeria and is committed to its economic and moral development and will engage in global best practices. It is committed to doing all it takes to ensure that it maintains and strengthens its position as a leader in the pharmaceutical sector.

It will be recalled that in March 2017, Biogaran, a subsidiary of Servier that specializes in generics acquired Swipha as part of its expansion plans to other African countries and to increase local production and distribution of drugs in the country.