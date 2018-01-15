Suntrust Bank appoints Jibril Aku board chairman

THE Board of SunTrust Bank Nigeria Limited (SunTrust Bank) has appointed Mr. Jibril J. Aku its Board Chairman, succeeding Chief Charles Onyema Ugboko who retired from the board after attaining the retirement age in compliance with the Bank’s Articles of Association.

The outgoing Chairman, Ugboko, commenting on his successor expressed delight at his appointment, saying: ‘’Jibril Aku is a seasoned banker, who has also had significant board experience in the banking and financial industry generally; a combination that will significantly benefit both management and the Board.

I worked with him at Afribank and I have no doubt that as Chairman of the Board of SunTrust he will ensure that the Bank continues to execute and actualise the defined strategic initiatives which we began.”

Aku has over 34 years banking experience with 24 years spent in senior management levels. Prior to joining the board of SunTrust Bank, he served as Group Head, Strategy at Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, in Lome, Togo and, was also MD/CEO of Ecobank Nigeria Limited from 2010-2015. He is on the board of FMDQ OTC PLC as Vice Chairman.

Aku graduated from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He is a holder of MBA degree from the University of Benin. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers and various professional bodies.