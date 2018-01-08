Strike: SSANU, NASU, NAAT remain adamant, demand N66bn

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—NON- teaching staff in the universities have said that their members will not resume work today until the Federal Government pays them their earned allowances totalling over N66 billion.

The Federal Government has promised to mop up money for the non- teaching staff comprising the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and Associated Institutions, NASU, and National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT, alleging that the N23 billion released to the four university unions was hijacked by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

Meanwhile, there appears to be internal wrangling and suspicion between the non- teaching staff under the umbrella of Joint Action Committee, JAC, and ASUU, over the N23 biliion released as earned allowances.

As a result of the strike by the four unions over government’s non-implementation of agreements especially on earned allowances, the ASUU, which had the upper hand in the committee set up by the government went home with about N18 billion, leaving the balance of about N4 billion to the three unions.