Stop harassing Patience Jonathan, Ex-militants warn FG

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— Niger Delta Ex-Agitators Forum has warned the Federal Government to stop all forms of harassment of former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan.

The forum of ex-militants drawn from the nine states of the Niger Delta, noted that they would not tolerate further attempt by the Federal Government to embarrass Dame Jonathan.

In a statement yesterday, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, co-signed by the coordinators of the group in the nine states of the region, the leader of the body, Prince A. Hornby, described the recent demolition of a building in Abuja belonging to Dame Jonathan as a ridicule to the image of the former president.

Hornby noted that the continuous attack on the person of the former first lady was capable of causing fresh panic in the oil-rich region.

He threatened that the ex-militants will react in a manner that might not be in the interest of the nation if the Federal Government does not stop attacks on Jonathan.

Hornby said: “Why should Dame Jonathan be the target for harassment and public ridicule? Her NGO office complex was demolished without following due process of law. This is capable of raising tension in the already fragile peace in the Niger Delta.

“We the Niger Delta Ex-agitators are saying in strong terms that the harassment of Dame Jonathan should stop immediately. She should not be further embarrassed.

“We shall no longer tolerate this vindictive fight against our daughter and mother and her family. We are urging President Muhammadu Buhari to call the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, to order immediately. Patience Jonathan should enjoy the level of privacy enjoyed by other past first ladies.”