State of the nation: Jettison 2019 polls, restructure Nigeria, Bakare tells Buhari

…Says it’s time to renegotiate our union

By Dapo Akinrefon

lagos—Senior Pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to jettison the 2019 general elections and embark on restructuring Nigeria saying it is time to renegotiate Nigeria’s union.

In his state of the nation broadcast, yesterday, at the church auditorium, Bakare declared that: “What Nigeria needs now is not an election but a return to the drawing board. I call for restructuring and not for elections.“

In his speech entitled: ‘It is time to renegotiate our union’, the televangelist clarified the 12 prophecies he made on the first day of 2018, noting that his declaration was not a presidential announcement but a call for prayers.

Throwing his weight behind the agitation for a comprehensive restructuring of the country, Bakare said process reforms as advocated by the president would not address foundational reforms.

He said: “I totally agree with Mr. President that we need process reforms; otherwise, we would not be appointing dead men to head parastatals, but can process reforms replace foundational structural reforms? Never. Be that as it may, let no one confuse the genuine call to restructure the nation with the gimmicks of political opportunists who ride on the restructuring wave for their perceived advantage. Many of them talk the talk but neither walked the talk in the past nor will do so in the future.

“Therefore, I say to those who have the power to take the decisions and actions necessary to end these atrocities, especially by restructuring the nation, but have failed to do so for political gains, that they are attempting to establish a city by iniquity and there are dire consequences.”

Describing the current structure the country operates as a deathtrap, he said there was need to adopt a pragmatic approach to restructuring the nation.

According to him: “The current edifice of state has become a deathtrap. All around are cracks on the wall that originate from the structural foundations. Those cracks are dripping with blood and the stones in the wall are crying out.

“The Nigerian state has a choice to make on the way forward to lasting peace and prosperity: It is either the path of divine judgment reminiscent of a Jehu revolution or a choice to renegotiate our union through a pragmatic approach to restructuring the nation.”