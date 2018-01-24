Stakeholders celebrate African filmmakers in Dubai

By Japhet Alakam

It was another season of celebration of African film makers as stakeholders gathered in far away Dubai for a three day conference tagged CABSAT, a conference and exhibition event highlighting broadcast, satellite and creative media.

The event which was quite fruitful provided the exhibitors the chance to present their expertise and talent and connect with a wide variety of people. One of the greatest outcomes was the introduction of the dedicated camera by Canon, one of the major stakeholders in the film making industry.

The organisation which commended the exploits of African film makers as a way of addressing some of the challenges in the industry unveiled specially dedicated cameras for the army of young vibrant film makers in Africa. The annual three day event with the theme, the future of film making industry in Africa which was attended by all the major global, regional & local technology and content service providers featured perfor-mances, exhibition of the latest works and discussion on the way forward.

The speakers which included, Nigerian award winning photographer, TY Bello, Moroccan actor, Omar Lotfy, Egyptian actress, Ingy Eimokkaddem and Roman Troedhandl, Managing Director, Canon Central and North Africa and others deliberated on issues bordering on Africa and film industry.

During the questions and answers session, TY Bello, a Canon ambassador who confessed that Canon satiated her desire to express herself called for more collaborations between African countries in the film making industry.

On his part, Roman Troedthandl, Managing Director – Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) said, “Canon’s presence in CABSAT, which is considered to be one of the most important events in broadcast and media technology regionally and globally; is integral to showcasing our commitment towards playing a vital role in the cinema industry. Celebrating the incredible potential of filmmakers in Africa, Canon is set on clearing any hardships they may face enroute, through offering all the necessary technical and technological support they require, and this year we are going even further and extending our participation towards supporting young and aspiring filmmakers.”

Speaking earlier about the event, Omotayo Omodia, Country Manager-B2C said the aim of the African Filmmaking discussion panel at CABSAT was to bring Canon closer to the filmmaking community in Africa by tackling the main issues facing young filmmakers in the region and potentially become part of the solution.

As part of its role in CABSAT and to serve the overall objective of supporting the filmmaking ecosystem in Africa, Canon created a unique experience to engage aspiring African filmmakers through an interactive challenge.

The “Canon African Filmmaking Challenge” started by asking aspiring filmmakers from Egypt, Nigeria and Morocco to submit a short narrative of their idea of a film that encompasses the topic “Live for The Story” in 60 seconds. Canon then chose one winner from each market to represent its filmmaking community and to work on their own version of the film using Canon cameras.

Canon partnered with three celebrity filmmakers from each of the markets to act as Canon ambassadors, highlight the challenge concept and create awareness on the challenges facing African filmmakers in the region through their strong social media presence. The three industry influencers were part of top tier specialized filmmaking media represen-tatives from Africa that participated in the Canon CABSAT African filmmaking discussion panel, where a Moroccan was announced as the winner.