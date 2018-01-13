South West govs charge new Aare Onakakanfo

By Dapo akinrefon

South West governors, in their good will messages, took turns to commend the Alaafin of Oyo and charged the new Aare Onakakanfo to unite the region.



Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, who was represented by the Commissioner of Information, Mr Kehinde Bamigbetan said he appreciates the contributions of Otunba Gani Adams and wish him success and courage in his new assignment.

Speaking through Speaker of the house of Representatives, Mr Suraj Adekanmbi, Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, said Gani Adams deserved the title.

He said “this should serve as an example to others that there is reward for hard work. I want to urge you to join hands with our traditional rulers and the new Aare Onakakanfo to build Yoruba land.”

“What we have come to do today is to celebrate you. This is a worthy effort, you have started well and may your rein bring peace to Yoruba land”, he said.

Also speaking, Secretary to the State Government, Mr Moshood Adeoti who represented Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun state said: “the person chosen for the title is worthy of it. We all his efforts in ensuring Yoruba land does not lag behind. We wish him well in his new assignment.”

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state, who spoke through the deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi commended the Alaafin of Oyo for deeming it fit to install Adams, an indigene of Ondo state, as the Aare Onakakanfo.

Speaking in Yoruba, he said “God will guide and help you in your new assignment.”

Zaki of Arigidi, Oba Yisa Olanipekun lauded the Alaafin of Oyo for choosing Gani Adams for the title.

Olanipekun said: “I urge that you join hands with the new Aare Onakakanfo to build Yorubaland.”