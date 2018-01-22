South/east leaders to Buhari: Support Igbo President in 2023

…South East leaders endorse Buhari for 2019

…Tell him to name national asset after Ekwueme

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—LEADERS of the All Progressives Congress, APC, from the South East geopolitical zone, on Monday endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for second tenure.

But the leaders also told the President to reciprocate the gesture by supporting a President of Igbo extraction in 2023.

The leaders further told him to immortalize the late former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme.

The APC South East leaders announced their endorsement of President Buhari for 2019 election when they paid him a courtesy call at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking at the courtesy call, the party leaders reaffirmed the decision of the APC members in the zone in their meeting on December last year to support Buhari’s second term bid.

National Vice Chairman of APC in South East, Emma Eneukwu who read the address at the event said that four years was not enough for the President to implement all his projects.

According to him, “It is our conviction that four years is not enough for you to complete this worthy journey hence the need for another four years to enable you make Nigeria truly great.

“We implore Mr President, as a just and fair-minded leader, to make history by supporting the zoning of the office of the President in our great party to the South East at the end of your second tenure in office as President in 2023.’’

They lauded President Buhari for the several projects receiving attention of the Federal Government in the South East, including , 2nd Niger Bridge, Enugu-Port Harcourt road as well as the Enugu-Onitsha –Owerri road, among others.

Responding, President Buhari pledged to give his best to all Nigerians, guided by a clear conscience in making decisions for the progress of the country.

He thanked them for their patriotism, sacrifices and support for the peace and stability of the country.

The President also commended the South East leaders for acknowledging the laudable and consistent efforts of his administration to restore Nigeria to the position of eminence.

He said, ‘‘I am very pleased for your patriotism and consistency in supporting our administration. You are always going around explaining things even at the risk of abuse.

‘‘I want you to know that I have not forgotten the efforts and sacrifices you have made in the successes I have achieved in my position and I appreciate what you are doing for the stability of our country and the future of our children and our grandchildren.

‘‘I assure you that whatever I try to do, I will do it with a clear conscience and I’ll do the best I can do for all Nigerians.”

Also speaking in an interview with the State House correspondents, the leader of the delegation and Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu urged President Buhari, to name a national asset after late former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, who died November 19th, 2017 in a London hospital.

Onu, said naming an asset after Ekwueme will show that the nation was appreciative of his important contributions to nation building.

He said, “We also thanked the president for the role the federal government is playing under his leadership on the burial of one of our very great sons, former Vice President of this great nation, Dr. Alex Ekwueme. And we told him that the people of the South East will be happy if a national asset is named after him as a way to show that the nation is also appreciative of his important contributions to nation building.”

Onu said, “The APC leadership in the South East met on December 31st last year and endorsed the president for a second term.

“We have come today to reaffirm that and to assure Mr. President that the party is working very hard to win future elections.”

The minister disclosed that President Buhari was very happy with the caliber of people that were in the delegation.

“He was very happy because you can see the caliber of people in this delegation, a very high-powered delegation. We have former leaders of the National Assembly at the highest level, Senate President, Speaker, House of Representatives, former heads of government at the state level, one government or represented by the deputy governor because the governor is out of the country, all the ministers from the south east, serving members in the National Assembly both in the Senate and House of Representatives, former members of the National Assembly and very important members in the party.

“We have our national Vice Chairman in the South East, members of the National Working Committee and National Executive Committee all present.

“So the president was very happy that such a delegation thought it fit to come and visit him.”

Asked if the meeting which was less than 10 minutes was all about politics and nothing on what was bothering the zone Onu said, “Oh yes. We first commended the president on the efforts he is making to make sure that there is development in the South East.

“For example, the major roads that run through the five states, if you take the Enugu-Port Harcourt Road, Enugu-Onitsha-Owerri road, this administration has worked very hard.

“I travelled by road to Port Harcourt on the 12th of this month and I can tell you that very significant improvements have taken place. In the past it use to be promises but now is action.

“The second Niger Bridge in the past were promises but now there is action on that very important bridge which is not just for the South East but for the whole country as a matter of fact.

“We also thanked him because the people of the South East are very enterprising people, so when you are building a railway network, it is important that all major commercial towns are linked up by rail and also gas distribution. And the president gave direct instructions that this should be done and we are very happy. Is not just good for the south east is good for the nation.”

Members of the delegation were the Governor of Imo State, represented by his Deputy, Prince Eze Madumere, members of the National Executive of APC from the zone and ministers.

Other notable personalities in attendance were, former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, former Ebonyi, Martins Elechi, Senator Andy Uba, Senator Ben Uwajimogu, former governor of old Anambra State, Jim Nwobodo, Senator Nkechi Nworgu, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, and former minister of labour and productivity, Emeka Wogu.

Others are Senator Uche Ekwunife, Hon. Tony Nwoye, Okey Ezea, George Moghalu, National Auditor APC, National Vice Chairman South East, Emmanuel Eneukwu, Cosmos Maduba, Senators Chris Nwankwo, Chris Adighije, Anthony Agbo, and Emma Anosiki, Former deputy governor of Abia Cosmas Akomas, Nnanna Uzor Kalu, Dr. Uche Ogar.

Also present was the Chairman, APC House of Representatives caucus from South East Nnanna Raphael Igbokwe, Hon. Chike Okafor, Hon. Austin Chukwukere, Sam Nkire, Mac Nwabara, APC Deputy National Women leader Tina Ekwueme-Adike, Princess Gloria Akobundu, the Chief of Staff to Imo State Governor, Eze Nwosu and the Commissioner for Information in Imo State, Prof. Nnamdi Obiaraeri among others.