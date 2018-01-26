Solar energy: Bayelsa to spend N104m on training youths

The Bayelsa Government says it will spend N407 million on training youths in solar energy this year.

The state Commissioner for Youths Development, Mr Collins Cocodia, disclosed this on Friday in Yenagoa during the ongoing inter-ministerial briefing on Gov. Seriake Dickson six years in office.

The briefing, which started on Jan. 22, was part of activities to mark the governor’s six years in office on Feb 14.

The commissioner said as at 2017, 100 youths were trained in automobile driving school with the ministry of youth development.

He also disclosed that 627 youths were equally trained in a pilot programme tagged “Catch them young’’.

Cocodia added that the ministry has been able to meet with foreign partners to discuss how to train youths in foreign countries.

He stated that his mission in the ministry was to train and build youths with sense of hope and self-confidence in the larger society.

“I have been able to meet with youth presidents of every community in Bayelsa in an interactive session for the way forward and betterment of youth.

According to him, the ministry would utilise its N2 billion budgetary allocation to engage more youths with other training programmes in 2018.

He urged youths in the state to take skill acquisition programmes serious to enable them actualise their dreams.

NAN