You are shameless liar, Aregbesola tells Omisore

By Gbenga Olarinoye

Osogbo – Osun State Governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola has described the Former Deputy Governor of the State and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the 2014 governorship election, Senator Iyiola Omisore as a “shameless liar who cannot be entrusted with position of authorities”.



Aregbesola who was reacting to some criticism raised by Omisore last week against his administration, said that Omisore and his political party are not morally qualified to criticize his government because they (Omisore and PDP) have been tested and failed the people of the state.

Aregbesola also referred Senator Omisore as a tax defaulter who only paid N25,000 in 2013 as tax and has since failed to file his tax returns.

Omisore had in a statement issued by his media aide, Dr. Jide Fatokun alleged that Aregbesola administration has plunged the people of the state to a huge debt to the tune of N416b and that the 2018 budget recently presented to the House of Assembly was a product of bankruptcy and paucity of knowledge in public finance by Aregbesola government.

Omisore also queried why the Aregbesola-led administration will continue to blame the previous administrations for socio-economic challenges the state is presently facing, describing it as a reflection of administrative incompetence.

He further accused Aregbesola government of owing salaries and allowances of workers to the tune of N119bn.

But Aregbesola who spoke at a colloquium organized by a youth group otherwise called Progressives e-group said Omisore who was Chairman, Senate Committee for Appropriation for good eight years has no single record of achievement to point at in the state and in particular his home town, Ile-Ife.

He alleged that Omisore who could not execute a single project for the state and his community, Ile-Ife throughout eight years, even as Chairman of Senate Committee on Appropriation has no moral justification to rubbish his achievements.

The Governor noted that Esinmirin river in Ile-Ife which has caused death of hundreds of people was dredged and expanded by his government to save live adding that Omisore only paid lip service to several projects done when he was in office and nothing was done to complete them.

Aregbesola further revealed that the Ifewara road project awarded to Senator Omisore by the federal government with huge sum of money was abandoned and money paid not returned to the coffer of government.

He stressed that before Omisore could have the gut to criticize his administration, he should first of all refund all the money he was alleged to have looted in office by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

Aregbesola cautioned Omisore to stop misleading the people of the state with falsehood about his government

According to him, “Omisore is not qualified to rubbish my administration. For the eight years he spent in the senate and inspite of his position, Omisore did not do anything for our people even the people of Ile-Ife where he hails from.

“Before Omisore could be entitled to condemn my government, he should go to the EFCC and complete the refund of money that he looted from the national treasury.