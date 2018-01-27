SGPP to hosts Seminar on National Economy

The need to interrogate the trajectory of the Nigerian economy and to suggest policy frameworks that will ensure there is a steady growth in the country’s economy made the Ibadan School of Government and Public Policy (ISGPP) to focus its first 2018 seminar series on the Nation’s economy.

The seminar, entitled, “Transiting from Bust to Boom: Fiscal, Financial, and Infrastructure Options” would hold on January 31, 2018 at ISGPP’S premises, No 24 Awolowo Road, Bodija, Ibadan. This event will be hosted by Prof Akin Mabogunje, Chairman of the school and chaired by Prof. Ademola Oyejide, Emeritus Professor of Economics, University of Ibadan. Also Dr. Ayo Teriba Member, Board of Economists and CEO, Economist Associates; would deliver the lead paper while Amb. Dr Adeyemi Dipeolu, Economic Adviser to the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria will lead the panel sessions.

Research and Programme Manager, Tobechukwu Nneli, the panel sessions which will be driven by experts drawn from the academia, government, private sector, and donor community is expected to develop a framework and policy roadmap to ensure that the Nigerian economy transits from bust to boom.

The conversations are structured along three major thematic areas of macro economic reforms viz: Revenue Reforms, Financial Sector Reforms and Infrastructure Reforms. Resolving these three overriding macroeconomic crises will ease the burdens on all sectors of the economy, enable us to see what priorities to set for sectoral reforms more clearly and engender a viable national economy.

Nneli added that this month’s ISGPP seminar therefore, is strategically positioned to contribute effectively to the policy space in Nigeria. Interested members of the public are invited to participate and contribute to the conversations at the scheduled event.