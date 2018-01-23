Send Army after killer-herdsmen, Anambra monarch tasks Buhari

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA—WORRIED by the incessant killings of farmers in various parts of the country, by some Fulani herdsmen, the traditional ruler of Obosi community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra state, Igwe Chidubem Iweka has appealed to the federal government to sent Army after the killer herdsmen to monitor their activities and prevent them from shedding more innocent blood.

He said by so doing, the federal government would have provided adequate security to the farmers and at the same time, called the herdsmen who are nomadic in nature, to order.

Speaking to newsmen in his Obosi Palace at the weekend, Igwe Iweka noted that if their activities are not check-mated, the herdsmen who had already conquered farmers in Benue, Taraba, Ekiti, Delta and Adamawa states, would spread their tentacles to other states of the federation and continue with their killing spree.

He described as very unfortunate, a situation where the herdsmen always invade peoples farm lands and spoil their crops in the name of grazing their cattles, adding that nobody is against grazing their cattles but rather people are against tampering with peoples’ farm lands as if placed more priorities on their cattles more than peoples lives and farm lands.

According to the monarch, “Federal government should send Army to go after the herdsmen and defeat them because they have declared war on innocent citizens and ought to be defeated”.

On the recent ruling by an Abuja High court that the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB is a terrorist group and as such should be proscribed, Igwe Iweka described the court verdict as very bias, adding, IPOB is not known for carrying cudgels, axes, knives or exhibiting violence in their operations”.

“The judge that gave such a ruling should be checked because even the international society knows that IPOB is not violent.”