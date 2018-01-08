Sen. Ogbuoji’s defection will not affect our electoral fortunes – Ebonyi PDP Chieftain

Mr Eni-Uduma Chima, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi, says the defection of Sen. Soni Ogbuoji to the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not affect the party’s electoral fortunes in the 2019 general elections.

Chima, who is the Chairman of Afikpo South Local Government Area, disclosed this while addressing newsmen on Monday in Abakaliki.

He said that the party lost nothing by his exit from the PDP.

“You see when you become so fat you are likely going to fall stick as a result of over-weight unless you device a means to control it.

“Some politicians who found their way into the PDP made the party become over weight, and this has made the party to become obese and you know that obesity is a serious illness.

“The party has only undergone ‘weight loss with the departure of Ogbuoji in order to regain full health and become very active, especially in Ebonyi South Senatorial District as 2019 general elections approach.

“We in Ebonyi South zone and in particular Afikpo South Local Government Area, where he comes from, have nothing to lose because we have not felt any impact of his representation since 2011 when he was elected into the National Assembly,” Chima said.

The chairman who represented Afikpo South – West at the Ebonyi House of Assembly, between 2007 and 2015, said “the PDP has no room for non- performing representatives.’’

He extolled the leadership qualities of Gov. Dave Umahi whom he described as a “performer’’ and “one chosen to turn around the fortunes of the state.’’

Chima said that the PDP would record landslide victory in the 2019 elections in the state due to the credible and infrastructural development by the Umahi’s administration.

“PDP believes in human and infrastructural development and hence the party has no room for non- performing representatives.

“Those who are elected under our platform who are not delivering dividends of democracy are already convinced that we are not going to give them the ticket to go back,’’ he said.

Ogbuoji who is representing Ebonyi South Senatorial District at the National Assembly defected to the All Progressives Congress on Dec. 31, 2017.

He was first elected in 2011 and re-elected in 2015.