Scores injured as thugs attack PDP chairman in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson

Idanre — AT least ten persons including the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in ldanre, Ondo State, Chief Bola Ogunmolu were seriously injured following an attack by political thugs.

Ogunmolu is presently on admission in an undisclosed hospital as a result of the injuries he sustained.

He was said to have been clubbed and kicked on his scrotum at the police station by the thugs when he went to lodge complaint.

His party members had to take him and others that were injured to a private hospital for treatment.

The opposition party was to hold an end of the year party at the LA Primary School in the town when the thugs invaded the lsalu residence of the chairman’s father.

Vanguard gathered that the Divisional Police Station in ldanre had granted permission for both parties to hold their end of the year party.

The thugs carted away two cows already slaughtered for the ceremony, destroyed the bandstand, and damaged the canopy already put in place.

However, state chairman of the APC, who hails from the area, Mr. Ade Adetimehin claimed ignorance of the incident.