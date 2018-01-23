Russia bans ‘Death of Stalin’ film for ideological reasons

Moscow – Russia’s Culture Ministry has withdrawn permission for the satirical film “The Death of Stalin” to be shown in theatres, state media reported on Tuesday, two days before the film was supposed to premiere in the country.

“The film, by Scottish director Armando Iannucci, has been banned for ideological reasons as it contains material prohibited by Russian legislation,’’ it reported, without disclosing what material was disputed.

Russian officials and cultural figures had slammed the film’s pending release as disgraceful ahead of next week’s 75th anniversary of the end of the Battle of Stalingrad, a critical victory for the Soviet Union in World War II.

Soviet head of state Josef Stalin, condemned by his successor as responsible for a series of murderous purges and repressions, is widely revered in modern Russia as the nation’s victorious leader during World War II.

According to nationwide survey results released by Russia’s largest pollster, the state-run Russian Public Opinion Research Centre, more than a fifth of Russians consider Stalin as an idol of the 20th century,

Report says repeated calls to the Culture Ministry’s press service went unanswered. (dpa/NAN)